It has been common and easier to get domicile of any province anytime. Even the foreigners can get a desired domicile.

This has adversely affected job and admission quota in various universities. candidates studying in big cities get domicile of cities having a low literacy rate and get admission in the favorite universities.

Similar has been the case in job market. Punjab has a quality and quantity in education. A number of aspirants from Punjab qualify for competitive examination but remain unallocated due to enough competition. Thus they are being motivated by their fellows to get domicile of Balochistan or Rural Sindh for selection in the lucrative positions.

Recently, final result of Combine Competitive Examination (CCE 2013) was announced by the Sindh Public Service Commission. Similar cases were noticed in the result which ought to have been verified first. Asma Batool who hails from Punjab actually, has been allocated Assistant Commissioner position having merit number 32 in CCE 2013 result. She appeared twice in PMS Punjab Public Service Commission examinations and appeared in CSS 2012 from Punjab domicile but remained unallocated consequently. How did she obtain domicile of Sindh in a single year? Sadaf Azam, 34th number in merit list of CCE 2013 result, who hails from Punjab has also been allocated the same slot.

Maria Younis having merit number 66 got admission in Karachi university with the domicile of Punjab but appeared in CCE 2013 with the domicile of Urban Sindh. Danish Butt Mehmood from Punjab has also been allocated Exise and Taxation department. The name Danish Mehmood Butt also appears in Balochistan Public Service Commissions’ website for a competitive exam to be held soon.

There are a lot hidden cases of fake domiciles. Such a manipulation against Sindh and Balochistan domiciles in CSS and other examinations were reported in past.

Our educational standards have a great variations. Such a obtaining of desired domiciles is a murder of merit. This also questions the domicile verification process of SPSC and district management. High-ups should take the notice of issue. I would like to hear from concerned authorities!

ABDUL JABAR RUSTAMANI,

Dadu, November 4.