ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday allowed import of cotton from Afghanistan/Central Asian states via the land route through the Torkham Border.

The ECC, which met under the chair of Finance Minister Asad Umar, also accorded approval for sale of 200,000 tonnes of wheat from the surplus stocks available with Passco to Poultry Association of Pakistan (PPA). Surplus wheat in Passco stocks would be provided to Pakistan Poultry Association at Rs.1300 per 40 kg.

The ECC discussed the proposal submitted by Ministry of Commerce & Textile to allow import of cotton from Afghanistan/Central Asian states via the land route through the Torkham Border. The Committee accorded approval for the import with the condition that all sanitary and phytosanitary regulations shall be abided. ECC also directed the relevant ministries to engage with the industry for establishment of a permanent quarantine facility for cotton imported through land route.

It is worth mentioning here that All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) had demanded of the federal government for allowing imported raw cotton at Torkham border from Afghanistan and Central Asian States (CAS). APTMA had also requested that the terms and conditions for import from Afghanistan and CAS may be amended to allow traditional trade with these countries to continue for this season at least. APTMA had pleaded that it is not possible to route this cotton via Karachi and plant protection will have to develop facilities and procedures at Torkham which will require time.

However, Pakistan Kisan Itehad (PKI) has opposed the government’s decision. “Importing cotton from Torkham border at lower prices would be against the interest of local cotton growers as it would depress the cotton prices in the country,” said office bearer of PKI.

The ECC in consideration of the proposal from Ministry of Industries and Production approved a grant of Rs. 1,066.078 million for payment of outstanding dues (provident fund, gratuity and payroll dues) to families of deceased employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). The PSM is dysfunctional since June 2015 due to many reasons. The total losses and liabilities of the PSM have gone beyond Rs465 billion, besides around $2.5 billion foreign exchange loss per annum because of steel imports which could have been produced by the PSM. The incumbent government had recently decided to delist the PSM from the privatisation list along with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other public sector entities.

Secretary Ministry of National Food Security shared with the meeting a report on value chain of sugar. The ECC took note of the issue of pending payments to sugarcane growers as well as difficulties faced by the millers in view of surplus stocks, possibility of their export and redressal of liquidity issues. The Committee directed Minister of National Food Security and Adviser Industries to hold meeting with the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), and resolve these issues.

The ECC also had deliberations on the proposed plan of Ministry of Energy for gas load management during winter season and decided to have further discussions in the matter at the next meeting to finalize the plan.