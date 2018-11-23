Share:

MULTAN/MUZAFFARGARH/KAMALIA/ DERA GHAZI KHAN/TOBA TEK SINGH/HAFIZABAD - The hymns of Darood-o-Salaam filled the environment with a mystic zeal as the citizens celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW), the 12th of Rabiul Awal, with religious fervour across Punjab on Wednesday.

Holding green flags and waving buntings, the faithful brought out processions in Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Vehari, Layyah, Mailsi, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and other areas of South Punjab region. Attired in Arabic dresses, the children and youths rode camels to represent Arabic culture and paid homage to the Holy Prophet (SAWW). The faithful turned the roads, streets, bazaars, and buildings green with flags and buntings.

The event past peacefully as strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcing agencies in Multan and adjoining areas. Almost all city markets, roads, and streets were decorated with green buntings and illuminated in the night. The citizens installed replicas of Baitullah, Masjid-e-Nabvi, and Shrine of the Holy Prophet (SAWW). Dozens of na'at congregations were arranged by the citizens and different religious as well as social organisations across the district, which were attended by a large number of citizens.

The historical Eid Milad procession was brought out by Anjuman-e-Islamiya Multan that ended at Hussain Agahi Chowk after taking a round of different parts of the city. Similarly, other Ahl-e-Sunnat outfits also took out processions from different areas of Multan. Heavy police contingents were deployed in entire city to avert any untoward incident. The citizens exhibited sectarian harmony and facilitated the processions.

ADMIN LEADS MILAD RALLY

In Muzffargarh, Jashne Eid Miladun Nabi ended peacefully with great fervour and respect. Deputy Commissioner Ehtisham Anwar addressed the religious scholars and people. He said that the life of the Prophet (SAWW) was a complete code of conduct for the whole mankind. DC Ehtisham Anwar and DPO Imran Kishwar led a procession started from Fayaz Park to Qinwan Chowk. Local notables including PPP MNA Mehr Irshad Ahmed Sial, Tariq Sharif, Javed Kazmi, Hafiz Saleem, Ejaz Sherwani, and others participated in the procession. The police had made foolproof security measures. Speech and na'at contests were held in all public educational institutes. Seerat conferences and processions were held at tehsil headquarters. Private and state buildings were illuminated with lights.

CELEBRATIONS CONTINUED TILL NIGHT

In Kamalia, the daylong celebrations of Miladun Nabi (SAWW) reached their zenith the previous night as rallies and Milad ceremonies were held till late night across the city. Eid Miladun Nabi was celebrated in Kamalia with religious zeal and respect. In this regard, at 8am in the morning, small rallies started from various mosques and religious seminaries, and arrived at Municipal Committee Square at 9am. Kamalia Municipal Committee chairman Sharif Malik welcomed all rallies, and presented the participants with sweats and milk. The main procession of Miladun Nabi started from Kamalia Municipal Committee at 9am, led by religious scholars including Allama Sadiq Sialvi, Allama Manzoorul Latif Qamar Qadri, and others. The procession was welcomed by the people on its way through Saddr Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Dr Nazar Chowk, and paused near City Top Restaurant where Allama Sadiq Sialvi and Allama Manzoorul Latif Qamar Qadri addressed the participants. Later, the procession ended at Eidgah Khair-a-Shaheed with a Mehfil of Durood and Salaam. Police had made strict security arrangements under the supervision of DSP Kamalia while the mobile service was partially unavailable throughout the day.

NA'AT CONGREGATIONS held

In Dera Ghazi Khan, Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated with religious fervour including tehsils Kot Chutta and Taunsa Sharif. More than 33 processions were taken out in different parts of the district. All main roads, streets, and places were decorated with colourful lights and flags. In DG Khan City, the main procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid Block No. 7 by Tehreek-e-Minhajul Quran, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Jamaat of Silsila Naqshbandia, Qadria, and Suharwardia and concluded at Block No. 3 under foolproof security ensured by the district police commanded by DPO Atif Nazir.

The children and youths were holding green flags, wearing Arabic dresses, and presenting Arabic culture marched on roads and paid rich tributes to the Holy Prophet (SAWW). The event passed peacefully as strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcing agencies in the city and adjoining areas. The citizens installed replicas of Kaaba, Masjid-e-Nabvi, and Rauza-e-Rasool (SAWW). Dozens of na'at congregations were organised by the citizens and different religious as well as social organisations across the district which were attended by a large number of citizens.

Speakers at various gatherings highlighted the message of Holy Prophet (SAWW). Prominent scholars urged the people to become true followers of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) by adhering to His teachings.

MILAD CEREMONIES PAY

HOMAGE TO PROPHET

In Toba Tek Singh, Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated across the district with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Milad ceremonies were organised by religious organisations and processions were taken out in all cities. Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country were also offered. Houses, shops, private and government buildings and mosques were illuminated and decorated with flags and buntings. Police personnel remained alert to deal with any untoward incident. Hundreds of policemen were deployed to provide security at mosques and around the processions. DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar inspected routes of processions and the place of Milad ceremonies. People distributed food to their neighbours, relatives, and needy people. After the conclusion of main procession, a public gathering was addressed by Maulana Munem Siddiqui, PTI MPA Saeed Ahmed Saeedi, PTI central vice president Ch M Ashfaq, and several other religious scholars.

A Seeratun Nabi (SAWW) Conference was also held at Gojra under the auspices of Tehsil Press Club in MC Hall which was presided over by Press Club President Haji M Sadiq. Chief guest Assistant Commissioner Shehryar Arif Khan said in his speech that there was no other system except the one which was introduced by the Prophet (SAWW) which could get Muslims rid of all evils, lawlessness, and crisis.

UNPRECEDENTED celebrations

In Hafizabad district, Eid Miladun Nabi was celebrated in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Jalalpur Bhattian, Rasulpur Tarar, Kaleke Mandi, Vanike Tarar, Kolo Tarar and other towns of the district with unprecedented religious fervour. The city wore bridal look. Replicas of Kaaba and Masjid-e-Nabvi were placed at different intersections, and all the public and private buildings were illuminated at Wednesday and Thursday nights. All the streets and thoroughfares were tastefully decorated with multicoloured flags and buntings. Beautiful arches were erected at different places.

Different organisations and religious parties took out as many as 13 processions on this auspicious occasion. Big rallies were taken out by Sunni Tehreek, Sunni Federation, and Dawat-i-Islami. The participants paraded through the main thoroughfares by reciting Kalma-i-Tayyaba and Darood-o-Salam.

Seerat Conferences were also held by different religious organisations separately where the clerics stressed upon their audience to strictly adhere to the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah for their salvation in the world and the Hereafter and to mitigate their sufferings.

Cooked food, sweets, and tea were distributed to the citizens by different social and religious organisations.

MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, DC Naveed Shehzad Mirza, and DPO Sajid Kiyani visited central jail where they distributed sweets and cooked food to the inmates. The jail premises were also decorated with multicoloured flags and buntings. They called upon the inmates to follow the teachings of holy Quran and Sunnah, and reform their lives to become useful citizens in future.

The district police had made foolproof security arrangements and no untoward incident was reported from any place of the district.