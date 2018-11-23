Share:

KARACHI - Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated with religious fervour as numerous processions, Naat Mehfils and other programmes were held across the city.

Karachi’s main procession was taken out from Memon Mosque and after passing through its traditional routes culminated at Nishtar Park where the main Mehfil-e-Milad was held. The people participated in large numbers to express their love for the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and kept reciting Durood-o-Salam and Naats throughout the procession.

Big and small processions were carried out across the city as the people came out in large numbers to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). Different political parties, private persons and organizations have established many camps from where the participants were distributed foodstuff and beverages.

Houses, mosques, government buildings and streets were already illumined with multi-colour, depicting beautiful sight. The women have cocked special food and distributed to the neighbours, relatives and needy persons. Free food was also served at several places.

The clerics have delivered speeches on different aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and asked the people to spend their lives on his teachings.

Security was beefed up across the city as special measures were adopted to ensure smooth culmination of all processions. Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had ordered that foolproof security be given to all rallies and processions to erupt any pretext. The pillion-riding was banned; however it was hardly implemented throughout the day.

Adressing a rally, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek chief Sarwat Aijaz Qadri said that we could defeat the enemies of Islam only by following the teaching of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). He was of the Muslims face difficulties as they don’t bother to follow the principles of Islam. “The Muslim rulers should make the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him their role model instead of foreign leaders,” Qadri added.

Separately, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Sindh Ameer Allama Ghuas Baghdadi said that the best way to observe this day is to protect the Namoos-e-Risalat. He said that the TLP would continue its due to responsibility to protect the Namoos-e-Risalat. Allama Razi Hussani, the TLP city chief remembered as many 65 martyrs of Nishtar Park tragedy, eight persons died in Faizabad last year and two workers who embraced martyrdom during recent protest in Karachi. “They all laid their lives for Namoos-e-Risalat. Each and every member of the TLP would love to sacrifice his life for the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him,” he added.

Separately, the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Karachi Hamza Muhammad Siddiqui chief urged everyone to follow the teachings of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) for brining Islamic revolution and implementing Islamic rules. He said this while addressing a ‘Seerat-e-Mustafa’ conference here.