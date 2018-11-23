Share:

LAHORE - Eid Miladun Nabi (peace be upon him) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across the city on Wednesday.

Various religious, cultural and educational organizations organized programmes of Naat, Seerat conferences and Milad processions to mark the day.

City’s mosques, streets, plazas, roads, bazaars, markets, homes, government buildings and houses were illuminated and decorated with flags and buntings.

A large number people participated in the main Milad procession to express their devotion and love for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

The main Milad procession was taken out by Central Milad Committee and it started from Lahore Railway Station and culminated at Data Darbar after passing through its conventional route -- Australia Chowk, Brandreth Road, Gowalmandi, Mayo Hospital, Anarkali, Mori Darwaz and Bhati Gate.

Senator Waleed Iqbal and Malik Pervaiz Rabbani led the procession. The main procession was presided over by Pir Khalid Sultan and flag-hoisting ceremony was led by member of the Azad Kashmir Assembly Ghulam Mohiyydin Diwan. Dozens of small processions also merged in the main procession.

Civil Defence volunteers, scouts from various schools, Labour Defence Force and music bands from police and railways performed duties with the main procession.

A sports festival was also organised that was inaugurated by former cricketer Javed Miandad. On the occasion, Eijaz Chaudhry, legend cricketer Wasim Akram, filmstar Mustafa Qureshi, and Sardar Bishan Singh attended the festival. Many Naat ceremonies were also organised.

At a number of small processions in the city, models of holy Ka’aba and Masjid-e-Nabvi were displayed. People came barefoot on their motorbikes and vehicles to be part of the caravans.

In Shah Di Khoi area, streets were fully decorated with lights and flags. A Mehfil-e-Naat was also organized on the blessed occasion.

The District Administration of Lahore had made necessary arrangements to facilitate people on this occasion.

Rescue 1122 and Bomb Disposal Squad teams, first aid medical teams, fire brigade and police remained alert on the routes of the processions to avoid any emergency situation. The district administration set up water distribution points for the participants in Milad processions.

The Lahore Waste Management Company ensured cleanliness on the route of the main processions and congregations across the city.

Later, a Seeratun Nabi conference was organised at Alharma on The Mall. Senator Waleed Iqbal addressed the ceremony and highlighted the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He urged the Punjab government to erect a library and build a Minar-e-Risalat near the railway station.