COLOMBO:- Joe Root feels England are “pretty much on track” to achieve their goal of becoming the No 1-ranked Test team. Their series victory in Sri Lanka means England are guaranteed to rise to No 2 in the world irrespective of the result in the final Test, which starts in Colombo on Friday. But Root feels his side would take “a huge amount of confidence” by becoming just the third side to complete a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and suggests “it would be nice” if England’s next tour was in India where they would have, he believes, “a good chance of success”.