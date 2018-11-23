Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved five-year plan for enhanced National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) during a meeting held at the PM Office.

The NFIS plan lays out the national vision, framework, action plan and targets for financial inclusion in the country. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Ishrat Hussain, Secretary Finance Arif Ahmed Khan, SBP Governor Tariq Bajwa and senior government officials.

The PM was informed that Pakistan had one of the lowest levels of financial inclusion till 2015. Only 16 percent of adult population had a bank account. The account ownership was even lower for women at 11 percent. Besides, a large number of population remained voluntarily excluded due to their religious and other concerns.

It was informed that financing to priority sectors of the economy i.e. agriculture, SMEs and housing have remained low due to less financial inclusion.

Tariq Bajwa while briefing the PM about the future strategy for the next five years, said the enhancement of usage of digital payments, enhancement of deposit base, promotion of SMEs and agriculture finance and enhancement of share of Islamic banking constituted main areas to broaden the existing levels of financial inclusion.

It is envisioned that implementation of five years plan would translate into creation of three million jobs and additional exports of $5.5 billion through enhanced access to finance to SMEs.

The plan also includes a strategy to increase the deposit base of banks to 55 per cent of GDP and encourage higher savings. The Plan also envisages reduced income tax on income earned by commercial and microfinance banks on SMEs, Housing and underserved areas for priority sectors.

Bajwa also presented a detailed roadmap with delineated timelines against each target being set under the Five Years National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

The PM appreciated the efforts being made towards broadening financial inclusion. He said access to finance is critical to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth being prerequisite for equitable distribution of economic opportunities, poverty reduction and achieving financial stability.

The PM said the five-year NFIS plan would facilitate citizens and the financial institutions, especially in priority sectors of economy and would thus help realising the huge potential that existed in SMEs, agriculture and Islamic banking sector.

Meanwhile, PM Imran said provision of quick justice to all was the prime responsibility of the government. He directed the concerned authorities to take special measures to protect the rights of women, children and maids.

Chairing a briefing on legal reforms by Law Minister Farogh Nasim here, the premier said that provision of easy and speedy justice was key component of PTI’s manifesto. The government would try its utmost to ensure justice to the needy people, a PM Office statement said, quoting Imran Khan.

Parliamentary Secretary Malaika Ali Bukhari apprised the prime minister on measures being taken for protection of women rights. Imran said provision of justice was not linked with availability of the resources but the realisation and compassion by the state. He said that protection of citizens’ rights and providing them easy and speedy justice were the fundamental responsibilities of the government.

The meeting was told that objective behind reforms was introduction of new laws besides amending the existing ones to provide easy, low-cost and speedy justice in accordance with the PTI manifesto. The law minister said that government was introducing technological solutions to assist the judiciary for speedy justice. The government will also introduce laws to provide legal support to the needy people, he said.

The meeting was told that special legislation would also be made to protect women rights including those related to inheritance. The law minister said that a whistle-blower protection and vigilance commission would be formed to protect as well as to reward those who would expose corruption or other offences.

The meeting was told that mutual legal assistance bill would be introduced to finalise agreements with different countries for bilateral legal assistance. The bill had been pending for the last 9 months, the minister added.