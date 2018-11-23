Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Dr Shahid Masood from court premises on Friday after Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed his bail petition.

According to media reports, Shahid Masood had filed a plea in IHC after his interim bail period expired today. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed his petition for pre-arrest bail.

Dr Shahid Masood is accused of involvement in a case pertaining to the alleged financial irregularities in the state-owned Pakistan Television.

A district court of Islamabad had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Masood on the request of FIA but he had obtained an interim pre-arrest bail. But a special court of FIA had refused to confirm his interim bail in October.

Shahid Masood appeared before the court today to get bail in Rs38 million PTV misappropriation case. The FIA arrested him after the court refused his plea.