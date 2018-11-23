Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the “brutal assassination” of Kashmiri leader Hafizullah Mir.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, in his statement on Twitter, said that “Pakistan strongly condemns the brutal assassination of Kashmiri leader Hafizullah Mir and the continuing Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir, including the killing of three Kashmiris and injuries to eight others, including three girls yesterday by the Indian occupation forces.”

“We appreciate the statement of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conveying firm support to Kashmiris and call for urgent establishment of the COI recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR),” he added.

Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Achabal area of Occupied Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the unidentified gunmen fired at the Kashmiri leader at his home in Budhra area of Achabal.

He was rushed to a hospital, but was announced dead upon arrival at the hospital.