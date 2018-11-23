Share:

KARACHI - We don’t want to topple the government of PTI, but we want it to stay and get fully exposed before the people of Pakistan, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal here on Thursday.

Talking to media men at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government have failed to deliver. They have only U-turns and lies to befool the people of Pakistan.

He said it is strange that Prime Minister Imran Khan is defaming Pakistan in whole world. He said the sitting has nothing but U-turns and it has already taken more than 100 U-turns during its first 100 days.

Ahsan Iqbal reminded that Imran Khan had vowed that he would prefer committing suicide than begging for foreign loans. He said Imran Khan had befooled the nation that he had some alternate economic recovery plan, which in fact he hadn’t.

He said that Imran Khan had not experience to run the government. He said Imran is trying to become a political martyr but we will not let him to become the political martyr but instead expose him before the people of Pakistan. He said we will not let Khan to hide but will tell the nation that a failure is a failure He said the opposition is asking the government to work and deliver but the regime has not such capacity.

He defended the policies of his previous government and said in 2013, the whole world was treating Pakistan as the most dangerous country but we defeated terrorism. We showed the world that Pakistan can overcome the energy crisis. We defeated terrorists and lawbreakers in megacity Karachi. He said they are not afraid of threat of fake cases. He said we have guts to talk bravely and we don’t believe in U-turns.