ISLAMABAD - Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government wants to regulate the social media as Pakistan is the most deregulated country in the world in terms of media.

He was addressing a seminar on National Security and Role of Media here on Thursday.

The minister urged the private media owners to develop successful business models for profitability rather than relying on government advertisements to run their businesses.

The information minister said that Pakistan was the most deregulated country in terms of media in the world. He said that the biggest peril to media was the business model of media organisations itself.

He said that relying on government to run their media businesses was not a feasible idea. He said that during the previous regime, advertisement market was artificially increased between Rs35 billion to Rs40 billion, instead of its actual size of Rs12 billion, adding that the present government had decided to bring the same to its actual size. Fawad said that it was not government’s job to support media business. He said that due to gradual increase in speed of internet, the shape of media would be quite different in the next decade.

The information minister said that government wanted to regulate social media which, he said, was not possible without an active collaboration with global social media giants including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others.

He said that media would witness a new revolution in upcoming 10 years, as both print and electronic media would witness big changes. He said that with more dependence on information technology, job opportunities in media industry could shrink.

He said that in coming years, the concept of local regulation of media would become obsolete and international regulation would come in vogue. He said that the government had decided to merge Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Press Council of Pakistan and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to meet requirements of the new era. He said that the government was already under a heavy burden of debts.

He said that we have to see how much we could cope with international regulations and over time, the international regulations would govern the rules of national regulations.

The minister said that Pakistan was the most modern country in the world in terms of media development. However, he cautioned that only those media outlets would survive that would produce quality content to stay ahead in the game of competition, while others would cease to exist.

He said that the mass communication departments of the universities would also have to update their curricula to meet the future challenges.

He said that the current curriculum of mass communication was not updated and it should be made dynamic to reflect the changing media landscape in the world. He said that efforts were afoot to merge academies of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television Corporation as part of the proposed Pakistan Media University that would act as a main institution to impart training to students as well as working professionals.

Later, while talking to media persons, the minister said that Pakistan welcomed Indian decision of opening Kartarpur border. He said that Pakistan had given proposal of opening the Kartarpur border on humanitarian grounds.

He reminded that Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had first given the proposal to Indian cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu who had come to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision will benefit the Sikh community as 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak is being observed this year and Kartarpur is his birth place, he added.

He said that Pakistan desired peace in the region and wanted peaceful coexistence with both India and Afghanistan and this proposal was given under the same spirit.

In his social media message in this regard, he said, “Indian Cabinet endorsement of Pakistan’s proposal on Kartarpur Boarder opening is victory of peace lobby in both the countries; it is a step towards right direction and we hope such steps will encourage voice of reason and tranquillity on both sides of the border.”