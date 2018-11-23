Share:

Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi and Excise Department Thursday decided to launch a crackdown against unregistered vehicles from Friday. According to City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, City Traffic Police and Excise Department Rawalpindi have constituted a special squad to jointly launch crackdown against unregistered vehicles and motorcycles.

Unregistered vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in respective police stations. The impounded vehicles would not be released until registered by the excise office, he added.

In view of the security situation, he said, the grand operation is being launched against unregistered vehicles and motorcycles and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.