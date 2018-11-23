Share:

Rawalpindi - Police recovered a hand-grenade along with a threatening letter from the residence of a citizen located at Rehmat Market on Girja Road, informed official sources on Tuesday.

The hand-grenade was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) while police began investigation into the matter, they said.

According to sources, officials of Police Picket Girja (controlled by Police Station Saddar Bairooni) responded to a call made by a citizen named Wali Khan at 7am to Rescue 15 for a suspicious item. A police party rushed to the caller’s house where they found a hand-grenade with a piece of paper. Police recorded the statement of the complainant and mentioned the occurrence of incident in daily crime register. The news sparked unrest in the area, sources said. Police cordoned off the area. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Malik Allah Yar confirmed the recovery. A piece of paper attached to the bomb read “Don’t demand money again or else you will be tore into pieces,” he said.

Sharing further details, SHO said Wali Khan in his statement to investigators claimed that he had a monetary issue with a man named Fazal Hussain, who lived in Jhelum. The latter might have thrown the bomb at his house to terrify him. The complainant told police he is associated with heavy machinery business in Dubai where he lent Rs 25 million to Fazal Hussain, who later refused to return the amount. He added according to Wali Khan, he visited residence of Fazal Hussain in Jhelum several times and held jirgas to sort out the issue but in vain. “Once Fazal Hussain and his accomplices even detained me and my relative in his house and we reported the matter to Jhelum police but they did not register the case,” SHO quoted Wali as saying.