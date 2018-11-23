Share:

Islamabad - Inspector General Islamabad police has called for optimizing the available resources.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a high-level meeting which was participated by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, SSP (Security) Muhammad Suleman, AIG (Operations) Abdul Qadir Qamar, all SPs and DSPs. The primary focus of the discussion was to make an optimal use of existing resources.

Besides that the focus was enhancement of security for VVIPs, VIPs, delegates/diplomats, judiciary, venue protection so on and so forth. The IGP maintained that revamping of ICT police is his top priority.

He emphasized on morale boosting of the Jawans. Rather he reiterated on development of close rapport and relationship of seniors with juniors. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed DIG Security to install RFID/bar-coded system in the available weapons of security division and the deadline was fixed as 15th December. He further directed that from Monday onward all the vehicles plying on Kashmir Highway, Margalla Road, Faisal Avenue and all other main avenues shall be thoroughly checked and checking of CNICs of the drivers will be a regular feature.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested 22 outlaws including three foreigners and recovered narcotics, wine, ice heroin and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday. Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers, he added.

According to the details, Shalimar police arrested a Nigerian national identified as Don Prince and recovered three gram cocaine as well as 220 gram hashish from him. Ramana police arrested a Nigerian national Anthony and recovered three gram cocaine, five gram ice heroin and 200 gram hashish from him. An Afghan national Maryam Fatima was held by Ramana police after the police found her in possession of six wine bottles.

Secretariat police arrested two drug peddlers near Quaid-e-Azam University who have been identified as Adnan Wazir and Tayyeb and recovered 2610 gram hashish from their possession. Aabpara police arrested Abdullah Jan and recovered 180 gram hashish from him.

Kohsar police arrested Hamza and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Another team of Ramana police arrested Umair Kazmi and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Noon Police arrested Yasir Naseer and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him while Nilore police arrested Shahzaib and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested four persons Ajmal Asghar, Shahid Mehmood, Abid and Shoukat Khan and recovered 1770 gram hahish and two 30-bore pistol from their possession. Khanna police arrested two ladies Najma and Zubaida and recovered 1300 gram heroin from them.

Nilore police arrested Sarfraz and recovered 1170 gram hashish from him while Sihala police arrested Rafique and recovered 1095 gram hashish from him.

Lohi Bher police arrested three accused Aqib Javed, Allah Divaya and Asim Javed after recovery of a total of 1600 gram hashish and 1060 gram heroin from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.