Share:

LAHORE - It was a disappointing trading session for the benchmark index as it succumbed to selling pressure, declining by 545 points (or-1.32 percent). Investors were mainly left dissatisfied by the news that the country was unable to reach an immediate agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package, to help solve its economic challenges.

Declining international oil prices continued to have a negative impact on E&P’s, as POL (-4.7 percent), MARI (-3.9 percent), PPL (-3.6 percent) and OGDC (-3.1 percent) all fell. Out of the 338 traded stocks today, 238 declined, while 84 increased and the other 16 remained unchanged.

Investor participation was mixed today as traded volumes decreased by 4 percent to 160mn, while traded value progressed by 5 percent to US$60mn. In a notice to the exchange Faysal Bank Limited (FABL) announced that it has acquired 69.99 percent voting shares of its associated company Faysal Asset Management company through different transactions. It now holds 99.99 percent of Faysal Asset Management Limited. Experts said that oil prices slipped after U.S. crude inventories swelled to their highest level since December 2017 amid concerns of an emerging global glut, although the potential for a supply cut by OPEC prevented further drops.