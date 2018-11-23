Share:

NEW DELHI - Indian authorities said Thursday that it may take “some days” to recover the body of an American killed in a hail of arrows shot by a tribe untouched by modern civilisation.

John Allen Chau, 27, was attacked as he set foot last week on the remote North Sentinel Island, one of the Indian Andaman Islands in the Bay of Bengal that is off limits to visitors, according to police.

Dependra Pathak, the head of the region’s police, told AFP that authorities sent a helicopter to the area and then a ship to identify where the incident took place. “We maintained a distance from the island and have not yet been able to spot the body. It may take some more days and... (reconnaissance) of the area,” Pathak added.

North Sentinel is home to the Sentinelese people, believed to number only around 150. To protect their way of life, foreigners and Indians are banned from going within five kilometres (three miles) of the island. The complete isolation of the Sentinelese people means contact with the outside world could put them at risk, as they are likely to have no immunity to even common illnesses such as flu and measles.

Police have roped in field experts including Indian anthropologists, and tribal welfare and forest officers to help them tackle the situation.

“We have to take care that we must not disturb them or their habitat by any means. It is a highly sensitive zone and it will take some time,” Pathak said.

Indian police said a murder case had been registered against “unknown” tribespeople and that six fishermen and one other person who allegedly helped Chau get to the island were arrested.

Authorities said one of the objectives of the arrests was “demonstrative effect, so that (the) entire world and locals know that no one can go there.”

John Allen Chau’s family forgive tribe

The family of a US has said they forgive those who killed him. In a statement, they said John Allen Chau “loved God, life, helping those in need, and had nothing but love for the Sentinelese people”.

Seven people who helped him reach North Sentinel island have been arrested.

A missionary who was in contact with Mr Chau in the last days of his trip says his aim was to bring the gospel to the island’s tribesmen. Mr Chau’s family released a statement on Instagram, saying he had gone to the island of “his own free will”.

“We also ask for the release of those friends he had in the Andaman Islands. He ventured out of his own free will and his local contacts need not be persecuted for his own actions,” the statement said.

On his last visit to the island, Mr Chau had taken a boat with local fishermen towards the remote North Sentinel island. He then ventured alone in a canoe to the beach. As soon as he set foot on the island, he was attacked with bows and arrows, according to the fishermen. According to extracts of a journal published in the Washington Post, on a previous visit, he had shouted at them: “My name is John, I love you and Jesus loves you.”

One of the tribesmen shot at him with an arrow, which pierced his waterproof Bible, he wrote.

In a last note to his family, he wrote: “You guys might think I’m crazy in all this but I think it’s worthwhile to declare Jesus to these people.

“God, I don’t want to die.”

He had taken scissors, safety pins and a football as gifts to the tribe, according to a source quoted by Reuters news agency who had access to his notes and asked not to be named.

He wrote he was “doing this to establish the kingdom of Jesus on the island... Do not blame the natives if I am killed,” the source said.

Jeff King is president of International Christian Concern, the organisation with which Mr Chau was aligned, and was in contact with him during his visit.

“John went there to bring the gospel to these people... He had talked about it... planned it for a while, so it wasn’t a whim, it wasn’t a lark,” he told the BBC’s Newsday programme.

“He’d been in the islands before, to this particular island... there were three or four visits on that day, and what happened was on the first visit he was turned back by arrows; the second visit, he came with two big fish as a gift.

“My understanding was the men accepted the gift; they sat together for an hour; he said they were menacing and they actually shot him. He went back to the boat, and then gradually went back a third time. That’s when the fishermen who were looking through binoculars saw that they’d killed him and were taking him apart.

“This was not a job he was doing - this was a dream he had that unfortunately went wrong.”

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a chain of small islands hundreds of kilometres east of India in the Indian Ocean.

Contact with several tribes on the islands is illegal to protect their indigenous way of life.

In 2017, the Indian government also said taking photographs or making videos of the aboriginal Andaman tribes would be punishable with imprisonment of up to three years.

Two Indian fishermen fishing illegally off North Sentinel Island were killed by the tribe in 2006.

Global organisations like London-based Survival International have been campaigning to protect the indigenous tribes living in the Andamans.

The tribe live on their own island, roughly the size of Manhattan, but most of what is known about them comes from viewing them from a distance.