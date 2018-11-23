Share:

Lahore - The people who staged a protest in London against Pakistan’s plan to build dams were Indians, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A group of people impersonating themselves as Pakistanis staged a demo during the visit of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar to London.

These were the people who impersonated themselves as Baloch nationalists and staged a similar demonstration during Indian PM Narendra Modi to malign Pakistan abroad, said the news channel.

Condemning the Indians attempt to undermine Pakistan’s plan to build dams, PTI leader Faisal Javed stressed the need for taking up the matter at diplomatic levels. “Indian plots have been exposed. Pakistan’s plan to build dams perturbed India that stooped to such tactics,” he said.

The PTI leader stressed Pakistanis should generously donate for dams so that such notorious designs of the enemy could be foiled.