Share:

LAHORE - A man shot dead his two wives at a house in Satu Katla police precincts early on Thursday and fled. Police shifted the bodies to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased women were identified by police as Bushra Bibi, 42, and Nasrin Bibi, 44. A police investigator said both the victims received multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. Both the women were killed by their husband Riasat alias Malik Jagga as they clashed over some domestic dispute.

A relative of the victims told the police that Riasat opened fired on both the women with an assault rifle at their house located in Village Satu Katla on Thursday morning. The killer managed to escape from scene soon after the shooting.

Forensic experts also visited the crime scene to collect evidences. Police investigators rushed to the site soon after the incident and recoded statements of the locals and relatives of the victims.

Mother of six children Nasrin Bibi was the first wife of the alleged killer. Riasat contracted second marriage with Bushra after the death of her first husband. Bushra was mother of four children. A brother of the alleged killer was said to be her first husband.

The police registered a double-murder case against the killer and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet. Further investigations were underway.

Crossfire claims life

A 50-year-old woman was killed during crossfire between two rival groups in Badami Bagh on Wednesday evening. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Parveen Bibi, a local resident.

Police sources said that Malik Saif Ullah and Ramzan alias Jani groups exchanged gunfire as they came face to face at a busy crossing on Wednesday. As a result, a passerby woman received bullet wounds and died on the spot. The gunmen fled instantly. The police were investigating the killing.

Woman dies in road accident

A 30-year-old woman died and her relative wounded when their motorcycle rammed into a footpath near Kahna Kacha on Thursday afternoon. Police identified the deceased as Saima Bibi. Her relative also received injuries and shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be stable.