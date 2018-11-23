Share:

LAHORE - The PHC and Safe Blood Transfusion Programme Pakistan joined hands to establish a common platform for creating coordination among all the stakeholders for safe blood transfusion.

This was decided between the two sides at a meeting at the PHC office. National Coordinator and Project Director SBTP Prof Hassan Abbas Zaheer met Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan and his team comprising directors Complaints Prof Riaz Ahmed Tasneem, Licensing Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua and others.