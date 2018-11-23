Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Thursday took a critical view of the role of national media and remarked that media was not watching national interests.

Speaking at a conference, ‘National Security, Nation Building and Mass Media’, organised by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) – an Islamabad-based think tank, he also said that Afghan government made high drama while handing over SP Tahir Dawar’s body to Pakistan at Torkham border due to Indian penetration and influence.

Taking a critical view of the national media, the state minister questioned that why media was not highlighting their unsung heroes who were found in every nook and corner of the country. He suggested that instead of fire-fighting, we as a nation should adopt proactive approach before emergence of issues.

Addressing the conference, Afridi quoted international examples of role of media and said that minorities in India were treated badly but Indian media was silent over the issue. Similarly, US media avoided highlighting Chicago despite having highest crime ratio in the world, he added.

We have miserably failed to ensure checks and balances among media and other institutions as some vested interests including so called leaders were also indulged in defaming their own country, the state minister said. He quoted the example of Ajmal Kasab, and said that he was owned by the government of that time. “Why media avoided launching campaign against plunderers of billion of rupees in the name of national security. Media did not give importance to news stories of the incarcerated Dr Aafia Siddique and exaggerate news relating to Aasia Bibi,” he said.

He said that it had become an international norm, particularly in the western world that issues prevailing in those societies were rarely given coverage of such a magnitude that could depict negative image of that country. He urged the media to avoid flashing the news having potential to damage the national interest and create chaos in the country. He said that media should better launch a campaign against the responsible of looting billion of rupees in name of Islamabad Safe City Project.

He said that national security was responsibility of every Pakistani. He said that elements who damaged the beloved country would be dealt with an iron hand, adding that collective efforts were needed for protecting and strengthening national security.

“The government is accountable to its deeds, enough is enough, we must put our house in order by engaging all key stakeholders, making accountable to vested interests, who inflicted innumerable damages to the country’s repute,” he said.

He lamented that former governments did not devised a policy regarding registration of International non-governmental organisations (INGOs). He said that the government had decided to launch an across the globe campaign urging the world to avoid insulting or defaming sacred personalities of all religions. Government has firm resolve to promote and strengthen civil, military coordination.

He said that unfortunately National Action Plan was not implemented in letter and spirit which resulted in disorder in the country. He called for bringing the religious seminaries to the mainstream to build a national narrative. He said that reforms should be introduced in religious seminaries as 4 million students were studying in 32,000 such seminaries.

The conference was organised to highlight different issues that Pakistani mass media had been facing as well as role of media in national security and nation building. In his welcome address, Chairman PICSS Major Gen (R) Saad Khattak said that nation building, national security and mass media were inseparable elements. He said that Pakistan had achieved enviable success in war against terrorism, but the war continues as the country is still facing the challenge of hybrid war.

Addressing the conference, Chairman Press Council of Pakistan Dr Salahuddin Mengal said that PCP had taken various actions against newspapers for violating rules and regulations. He highlighted that the PCP had taken effective steps for zero coverage of proscribed organisations.

Senior journalist Nasim Zehra said that national media had acted responsibly on various national issues and there existed a consensus on issues like Kashmir, nuclear and war on terror. But at times questions are raised but those questions should be raised in a living society so that issues at policy formulation and policy implementation are addressed for larger good of the society, she added.

