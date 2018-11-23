Share:

Islamabad - A two-day International Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Conference on Thursday concluded at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad with a keynote address of President Dr Arif Alvi. The conference was organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him). While addressing the concluding session, President Alvi said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught us the lesson of forgiveness. Referring to the recent Supreme Court’s verdict in the Aasia Bibi case, he maintained that recently vandalism and ransacking took place on the roads in the name of sanctity and dignity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “Ego can only be overcome through following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”, he added.

The President said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is ‘Greatest Leader of the world’ and a role model for all mankind in every aspect of life.

“Society advances merely through overlooking others mistakes. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) never had indignation towards others. We should follow the golden teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in their true spirit,” he said. It was the 43rd conference aimed at promoting religious harmony, tolerance, brotherhood and equality, respect for humanity, non-violence, unity, reconciliation and culture of dialogue. Topic of the conference was “finality of Prophethood and responsibilities of Muslims in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”. Islamic scholars from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Afghanistan, Syria, Morocco, and the United Kingdom participated in the event. Ulema shed light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).Cash awards and certificates were also given to 53 authors, whose books or articles were selected after a due process in nine categories. These categories are Seerat and Naat books in Urdu, English, Arabic, and regional languages of Pakistan. Federal ministers, politicians, diplomats of various countries and others also attended the event.

