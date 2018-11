Share:

LAHORE - Muhammad Ejaz has been nominated as the Convener on the LCCI Standing Committee on FMCG Sector so as to highlight the issues and challenges faced by the sector and their possible remedies. The LCCI President Almas Hyder through a notification issued recently has expressed the hope that Muhammad Ejaz of Fair Marketing Pakistan will utilise all his best abilities to contribute to the wellbeing of the business fraternity along with a 10 members committee.