Lahore - Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that industrial policy for the province has been forwarded to the cabinet for final approval.

The policy has one window operation, Special Economic Zones, Income Tax Holiday and zero duty on import of industrial machinery in its fold, he said while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI President Almas Hyder presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal, Muhammad Ali Mian Mian Muzaffar Ali, Sohail Lashari, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Amjad Ali Jawa, Nasir Hameed Khan and Executive Committee Members were present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that industrial policy will help groom industrial sector. He said that an industrial zone on 3000 acres in Faisalabad and Apparel Park on 1500 acres in Sheikhpura are being set up while special attention is being given on infrastructure. He said that a scheme is being prepared for reduction of intervention of the government departments in business activities. He said that Punjab government is ready to provide ever possible relief to the business community in duties and taxes. He said that measures will be taken to bring untaxed sectors into the tax net. He said that Punjab Small Industries Corporation has developed three categories for soft loaning. He said that TEVTA is being revamped and technical education is being brought under one umbrella. He said that exports enhancement and imports reduction is one of the top priorities of the government.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that Pakistan is fifth largest populated country of the world but its ranking of competitiveness is 39th as compared to China and India at 1st and 3rd respectively. He said that smuggling is eating up Pakistani market and this menace should be removed with iron hands. He said that high number of duties and taxes are also affecting our competitiveness. Business community of Punjab is paying 118 different kinds of taxes. He said it is estimated that businessmen pays 95 times tax in a year and this issue must be tackled. The LCCI President said that the energy and labour costs are highest in the region.

He said that manufacturing is 13 percenAt of the economy but paying 60 per cent of the total taxes while agriculture is 25 per cent of the economy but hardly paying 1.5 to 2 per cent taxes. He said that there should be at least 10 per cent tax on the agri produces.

Almas Hyder said that engineering sector is asset of Punjab and if it comes into the export circle, it can get huge share in the international trade of $ 6.5 trillion. He said that textile and engineering sector are the largest employers but textile sector is facilitated and engineering sector is being ignored. He said that this sector can play a fundamental role in bringing the national exports to the mark of $ 100 billion.

The LCCI president said that 80 per cent people are unregistered while 20 per cent registered people are being crushed that is a sheer injustice. He said that registered people should be given relief while unregistered people should be audited and brought into the tax net.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal said that Punjab is the linchpin of Pakistan’s economy and it has highest contribution in the GDP of the country. If Punjab does well then Pakistan does well. It is need of the hour to stimulate industrial growth, leading to higher GDP growth.