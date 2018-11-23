Share:

Lahore (PR) The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) hosted its flagship event, the Lahore Open Day 2018. The event met with an overwhelming response and many aspiring students along with their parents filled the campus with their reverberating energies. The event introduced prospective students to the University’s Schools, their academic programmes, as well as the courses offered in each particular programme. Each School had its own individual stall, where relevant faculty members could interact with aspiring students.

The event also had a host of fun activities, including one-on-one interaction with graduates, exclusive food street deals and a Media Wall. These activities ensured that prospective students get a peek into life at LUMS. Ahmed Saad, a potential future Luminite said, “This is an event where we can get a sneak peek into the life of a Luminite. I am excited to apply and become a part of LUMS.”

The day served as a great opportunity for prospective applicants to network with faculty and alumni to get a real feel for the University. The academic and extracurricular opportunities available to students were the focus of everyone’s attention. The deans, faculty, alumni, and representatives from the offices of admissions, financial aid, and marketing and communications provided individual counselling to prospective students. LUMS Vice Chancellor, Dr. Arshad Ahmed said, “Seeing LUMS is believing and cannot be experienced online or through a brochure. Open Day is a significant milestone for students and parents who make choices based on their interactions with faculty, staff and administration. That interaction is critical in making the LUMS ethos visible through a memorable Open Day experience. I was extremely impressed by our staff who worked tirelessly to organize a rich array of activities that made this event a success and by the turnout which speaks to the wide spectrum of academic and co-curricular choices available at LUMS”.