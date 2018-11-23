Share:

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Imran Khan found a new fan in Kuala Lumpur when Malaysian First Lady Siti Hasmah Mohamad, during a photo session on Thursday, turned towards the Pakistani premier and asked if she could hold his hand.

Prime Minister Imran Khan undertook his official visit to Malaysia during which he held meetings with his counterpart. On one occasion, during photo session, Malaysian First Lady Siti Hasmah Muoamad Ali turned towards Imran Khan and asked, “Prime Minister, can I hold your hand?” “Why not”, PM replied while smiling. Malaysian Prime Minister and all other present there laughed at the moment. The happiness was worth watching of Malaysian First Lady during photo taken. The video of the incident became viral on the social media while the process of people’s comments and views upon that was also continuing.

Dr Mahathir thanked Imran for productive visit to Malaysia. In a tweet, he expressed confidence that Prime Minister Khan’s visit will result in greater cooperation and exchanges between the two countries and people as well as the two regions. Dr Mahathir further said, “I thank you for visiting Malaysia and I wish you and your team a productive time here.”