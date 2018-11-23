Share:

Islamabad - The treasury and opposition members in the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad on Thursday criticized the Mayor and incumbent administration for proposed increase in the rates of property tax, water and conservancy charges and implementation of aquifer surcharge (ground water extraction) in the federal capital.

The members also staged a walkout from the House and the officials had to postpone the summary in this regard. The members termed the proposed increase in the rates injustice to the residents of

the capital. Treasury member Naeem Gujjar speaking on the occasion said that the administration did not consult the members on the issue.

He said the MCI failed to provide water to the residents and instead decided to impose tax on its extraction. He said the House will not approve any increase in the taxes until the members are satisfied.

Another member Sardar Mahtab was of the view that tax on extraction of underground water comes in the domain of a union council. Chief Metropolitan Officer Syed Najaf Iqbal told the House that the

increase has been proposed on the recommendations of the House committee. However, M. Sajid Abbasi said that the report should be laid in the House before implementing it. Fouzia Arshad said that

first the issue should be discussed in the House. The members criticized the Mayor for the proposed increase and walked out of the House.

The 29th meeting of the MCI was held at Pak-China Friendship Centre here to discuss different agenda items. Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired the meeting. The agenda items included restoration of Toll Plazas at entry points of Islamabad and approval of revised rates of property tax, water & conservancy charges. In May 2017, in its 13th meeting, the MCI had attempted to revise the rates in the capital but could not pass any legislation in this regard due to opposition from members of PTI as well as the ruling party. The House had held a detailed discussion on the agenda item related to revision of property tax and water and conservancy charges. PTI, however, had opposed the move. Later, the members had unanimously decided to constitute a House committee to give its recommendations for revision of water charges. The agenda items for the meeting also included approval to implement aquifer surcharge (ground water extraction) on the direction of Supreme Court of Pakistan. The meeting was supposed to approve Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations. Adoption of Punjab Public-Private Partnership Policy in MCI was also on the agenda. The House was also supposed to give approval to imposition of parking fee at various commercial/recreational places of Islamabad but could not move forward after walkout from the members.

On the special invitation of the Mayor, newly-elected MNA from Islamabad and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan and former MCI member Abida Raja participated in the meeting. Nawaz also addressed the House. Before having elected as MNA and MPA respectively, both were members of the MCI. Ali Nawaz Awan also served as Leader of the Opposition in the House from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

In his address to the House, Ali Nawaz Awan said that revision of Master Plan of Islamabad never came under discussion as CDA seemed not interested in it. He assured the House that the Master Plan would be revised within 6 months time. He said 1500 vacancies were lying vacant in the police department of Islamabad. He lamented that almost 70 percent youth of Islamabad have become addicted. He termed MCI as the real representative of the people and admitted that local bodies system was vital for development. He believed that without local government system, neither democracy could flourish nor problems of the people could be resolved. He underlined the need to strengthen financially and administratively local governments. He assured the House that he will fight for resolving the water crisis in the city and added Islamabad after 10 years will be much better that what it is today.