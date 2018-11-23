Share:

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated two stabilization centres for malnourished children at Lahore General Hospital and THQ Hospital Kahna. The children identified as “malnourished” in the recent province wide survey will be provided necessary care/treatment at these rehabilitation centres. She also met children who have been feed with multi-minerals under IRMNCH & Nutrition Program and now has been recovered. “A major milestone has been achieved today. It will go a long way in achieving the goal of a healthy society”, she said, adding, 100 such centres would be set up in near future. “Malnutrition is a big problem. The main reason is little or no knowledge about balanced diet”, she said. After inaugurating the centre, the minister visited various departments including emergency. She inquired after health of patients and facilities being provided. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institution (PGMI)/LGH Prof Muhammad Tayyab and MSDr Mehmood Salahuddin briefed about neurology.