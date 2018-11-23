Share:

CHITTAGONG - Mominul Haque struck an unbeaten century for Bangladesh on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong. Mominul was batting on 116 as the home side reached 216-3 at tea after skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

A topsy-turvy day that consisted of a brilliant 120 by Mominul Haque and a blazing third spell from Shannon Gabriel, ended with Bangladesh’s ninth-wicket stand of Taijul Islam and debutant Nayeem Hasan resisting West Indies in the last hour and a half. Their unbroken 56-run stand staved off the visitors who had taken control early in the third session. After going swimmingly well for the first two sessions, Bangladesh collapsed from 222 for 3 to 235 for 7 in the space of 4.2 overs. Gabriel picked all four wickets - Mominul, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan.

Mominul edged a waft outside the off stump. Mushfiqur, fresh from an unbeaten 219 in his last Test, lasted two balls before Gabriel jagged one back into his pads and trapped him in front. In his next over, Gabriel got another one to nip back between Mahmudullah’s bat and pad and knock his stumps. Shakib was the fourth wicket to fall in that Gabriel spell, another inswinger that took the inside edge on its way to clipping middle stump.

On many days, such a blazing spell would have spelled the end of the Bangladesh innings, with the tailenders at the crease. But Mehidy Hasan, Taijul and 17-year-old Nayeem batted a combined 148 balls together. The Taijul-Nayeem ninth-wicket stand has so far lasted 95 balls. The stand had its moments: Taijul survived two leg-before decisions through reviews, while also seeing Jomel Warrican dropping the throw that would have run him out after he slipped on the turn when being rejected a third run by Nayeem.

However, the day should be remembered for Mominul’s hundred. He made 120 off 167 balls with ten fours and a six. This was his eighth hundred in Tests, equaling Tamim’s record for most centuries for Bangladesh. It was also Mominul’s fourth century in 2018, equal with Virat Kohli; the fourth hundred also meant he now holds the record for most hundreds in a calendar year for Bangladesh.

Despite losing Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes on either end of the first session, Mominul ensured Bangladesh made a strong start. After Soumya was out third ball of the match edging a Kemar Roach delivery, Mominul struck Gabriel for three fours and generally dominated a 104-run second-wicket partnership with Kayes, who survived two chances on his way to 44. Roston Chase had dropped him at second slip on 3, and Warrican had overstepped as Kayes slogged him to deep square leg on 16. Mominul struck Warrican for three fours in the 16th over and reached his fifty off 69 balls. But West Indies would have been relieved to get Kayes in the last over before lunch, as he hit Warrican straight to short leg.

Soon after the lunch break, Shane Dowrich dropped Mominul on 67 off Devendra Bishoo, before the wicketkeeper took Mohammad Mithun’s skier, after an unnecessary slog against the same bowler. It was the second time in his three Test innings that Mithun had fallen in that manner. Mominul remained solid as he and Shakib rebooted Bangladesh’s innings during their fourth-wicket stand. Mominul slammed a six over midwicket to reach 98 before reaching his hundred in the following over, with a four through point. The game unraveled swiftly, however, as Bangladesh first collapsed and then resisted. Through it all, both teams would have noticed just how much the ball was turning, even when Kraigg Brathwaite bowled his part-time offspin.

Scorecard

BANGLADESH 1ST INNINGS:

Imrul Kayes c S Ambris b J Warrican 44

Soumya Sarkar c S Dowrich b K Roach 0

Mominul Haque c S Dowrich b S Gabriel 120

M Mithun c S Dowrich b D Bishoo 20

Shakib Al b Shannon Gabriel 34

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw S Gabriel 4

Mahmudullah b Shannon Gabriel 3

Mehedi Hasan b Jomel Warrican 22

Nayeem Hasan not out 24

Taijul Islam not out 32

EXTRAS: (3b 5lb 4nb 0w) 12

TOTAL: (8 wkts, 88.0 overs) 315

FOW: 1-1, 2-105, 3-153, 4-222, 5-226, 6-230, 7-235, 8-259.

BOWLING: Kemar Roach 15-2-55-1, Shannon Gabriel 18-2-69-4, Roston Chase 11-0-42-0, Jomel Warrican 21-6-62-2, Devendra Bishoo 15-0-60-1, Kraigg Brathwaite 8-1-19-0.

TOSS: Bangladesh

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar, Richard Illingworth

TC UMPIRE: Ruchira Palliyaguruge

MATCH REFEREE: David Boon