SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha organised a 'Na'at' competition and 'Mehfil-e-Milad' in connection with the month of Rabiul Awal which marks the birthday of Holy Prophet (SAWW).

The arrangements were made by Riaz Ahmed Shad Co-curricular Forum of the University at Noon Business Hall. The venue was decorated with lights, flower ropes, ribbons, and banners.

Students from different departments of the university participated in the competition with great reverence and enthusiasm to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (SAWW). They enlightened the audience on calmness and peace highlighting various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW).

The participants recited Na'at in a very impressive and soulful voice. Melodious voices of the students held the hall spellbound and made the Mehfil more spiritual and a source of inspiration.

Shahid Hussain from Department of Earth Sciences took first position, Rabia Sikandar from Botony Department got second whereas Hassan Arif of Islamic Studies Department stood third in Na'at competition.

Students paid glorious tribute to the services of Holy Prophet (SAWW) by reciting "Qaseeda Burda Shareef" in heart touching voices which was highly appreciated by the listeners.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University, was chief guest of the ceremony while prominent religious figure of Pakistan Maulana Akram Tofani, Pir Mushtaq Shah Al-Azahri, Principal Ghosia Girls College Sargodha and Mufti Tahir Masood were the judges of the competition.

The Vice Chancellor while addressing the ceremony said: "Islam is the biggest reality of the world and Muslims believe in the Oneness of Allah and the Finality of Prophethood. He said: "We can overcome all the predicaments that confront us by steadfastly following the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet (SAWW).

Maulana Akram Tofani also stressed on following the teachings of Quran and Hadiths, and said that the Prophet (SAWW) brought unprecedented revolution in the history of the mankind.

Pir Mushtaq said: "Through arranging and organising Na'at competitions and Mahafil-e-Milad" we pay thanks to Almighty Allah that He has blessed us to be among the followers of Holy Prophet (SAWW).

Mufti Tahir appreciated the efforts of the university administration in organising such event and said: "The Prophet (SAWW) is a glowing example for the whole world especially for the youth due to his high moral character and immaculate way of life."

At the end, certificates and cash prizes of Rs15,000, Rs10,000, and Rs7,000, were distributed respectively to the top three position holders of the Na'at competition. Moreover, the university buildings and walls were also adorned with lighting to mark Rabiul Awal.