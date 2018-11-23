Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that speculations about NRO are baseless and based on hearsay.

Talking to journalists in the Accountability Court, Nawaz stated that one who is willing for striking NRO does not want to return from England along with his daughter for going to jail.

He said being prime minister he withstood all sorts of pressure and built Pakistan the first Islamic atomic power. Pakistan had to face aggression from all sides as India had become a nuclear power in the region, and amidst this scenario we made Pakistan an atomic power irrespective of all threats, he claimed.

He also added that everyone witness to the fact, what sort of circumstances he has been facing since last two and half years on account of accountability. He said such a cruel and ruthless accountability has not been practised with anyone in the history of Pakistan. Every family member of Sharif family - from my father Muhammad Sharif to my children – faced accountability trial, Nawaz said, adding the NAB or any other investigation agency has yet to prove even a single charge of corruption, kickbacks and commission against him.

The ousted PM said that he is son of this soil and every nook and corner of Pakistan is dear to him. Replying to a question, he said the PML-N government completed several mega development projects and played key role in prosperity of the country.

Earlier, statement of Nawaz Sharif was completed in the Al-Azizia Reference at NAB Accountability Court. In his defence, Nawaz refused to present evidence in the Accountability Court.

Nawaz while recording his statement termed the Joint Investigation Team’s report on Panama leaks unilateral and biased, adding the NAB had failed to prove any evidence in this case. He said NAB team and JIT head Wajid Zia endeavoured to trap Sharif family.

During course of recording of statement at Accountability Court, Judge Arshad Malik asked Nawaz Sharif that whether he would present any evidence in his defence. On which Nawaz replied that he is not presenting his defence in the reference, adding that prosecution has failed to prove case and allegations against him. Nawaz stated that he is neither owner of Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, nor he is Benamidar of these properties.

When the court inquired as for why this case was made against him, Nawaz replied that this case was registered against him on the ground of allegations of his opponents and unilateral biased findings of Panama JIT report. Nawaz also stated that honourable bench of Supreme Court was also not satisfied with status of findings of Panama JIT report. The apex court referred this case owing to unavailability of substantial evidence to the trial court to go through this case from all angles.

Nawaz said that irrespective of Wajid Zia and investigative officer, no one gave statement against him. Statement of Wajid Zia and investigative officer could not be termed approved evidence, he added. He also added that any such evidence was not presented, which testified that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were my custodianship.

Nawaz said that Al-Azizia Steel Mills was established by his late father Muhammad Sharif back in 2001, adding that Hussain Nawaz at that time was 29 years old and he was not public office holder from 2001 to 2005.

The ousted PM said that it was very satisfying for him that any evidence of corruption and kickback has not been proven against him. He said that amount sent to him by Hussain Nawaz was shown in the tax return in 2010. He said Hussain Nawaz being son sent him amount as a gift. He said it is in the culture that son used to send money to father from his income. He said he had quit family business 40 years ago and his children are independent and doing business abroad according to the law of those foreign countries and there is nothing illegal in business of his children.

He said the prosecution had not provided any evidence to testify that Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were in my custodianship when they established Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

The prosecution had also not proved any evidence that being public office holder he had provided funds to Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz to establish Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment, he added.

APP adds: NAB Investigation Officer (IO) Muhammad Kamran Thursday informed the accountability court that there was a contradiction between the statement of Tariq Shafi and reply of UAE, regarding the sale agreements of Gulf Steel Mills.

AC Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing on Flagship Investment reference against Sharif family filed by NAB. As the hearing commenced, the defence lawyer Khawaja Haris continued his cross-examining with NAB’s IO Muhammad Kamran.

The NAB IO informed the court that Shafi was never served any notice to make him part of NAB investigation as he had already recorded his statement to the JIT.

He said Tariq Shafi’s statement regarding the sale agreement of Gulf Steel Mills shares was contradicting with the response of UAE following the mutual legal assistance (MLA). However, the NAB didn’t serve notice to Shafi to inquire about this contradiction, he said.

The court witnessed the exchange of heated remarks between Nawaz’s counsel and NAB’s prosecutor during hearing of Flagship Investment reference.

Haris alleged the NAB prosecutor for intervening his cross-examining and requested the court to send NAB IO out of court room for some time.

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi replied that the defence wanted the IO to give statement in line with its desires. The IO wouldn’t leave the courtroom, he added.

The defence said they would abandon the proceedings if NAB IO didn’t go outside. At this, the court ordered the NAB IO to leave the room for a short time.

Later, the court adjourned hearing till today, wherein the defence would continue his cross-examination of NAB IO.