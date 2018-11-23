Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Housing Task Force to extend the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan so that the people of these areas could also benefit from it.

Chairman Housing Task Force Zeghaim Mahmood Rizvi gave a detailed briefing to Prime Minister and other participants of the meeting on proposed legislation for Neya Pakistan Housing Scheme , establishment of housing authorities at federal and provincial level, real estate regulatory authorities and other related matters.

During the briefing Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Neya Pakistan Housing Scheme was the most important programme of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government which would not only provide residences to the homeless people but would also generate economic activity at mass level.

He further said that the generation of such a gigantic construction activity would create jobs in large number and also gear up the businesses associated with the construction activity resulting in the compound impact in boosting the national economy.

Besides Prime Minister and Chairman of the task force the meeting was attended by Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Chima, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Senior Minister Punjab Aleem Khan, Housing Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani and other members of the task force.

Jobless youth to get jobs: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that government would create jobs for youth especially the youth living below poverty line would be on their priority list. Premier Khan said this while receiving briefing on poverty alleviation efforts from by Benazir Income Support Programme Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar who said that provision of hounourable livelihood to people below the poverty line was their target.

Dr Nishtar also informed the Prime Minister about the weaknesses in Benazir Income support Programme especially about the direct payment mechanism to the recipients.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed BISP chairperson to remove the flaws in the system and make it people friendly so that down trodden and deprived segments of society could be pulled up.

He said that government was working on multi-pronged strategy to protect the people living below the poverty line and soon a comprehensive plan for poverty alleviation would be presented.