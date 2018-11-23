Share:

Lahore (PR) OLX, the No.1 App in auto classifieds, and CarFirst, a leading used-car online auction and trading platform, brought their second OLX CarFirstCarBazaar to Lahore at the Expo Centre.

The OLX CarFirst Car Bazaar brought thousands of car seller and buyer together. The OLX CarFirstCarBazaar was a delight for car enthusiasts who participated in instant buying and selling of cars. More than 400 plus Cars were inspected on that day out of which numerous people sold their cars to www.carfirst.com .

Over 8000 people showed interest in the OLX CarFirst dealer’s car inventory. For the first time in Pakistan cars were traded via a 15 minute live auction through which sellers got an offer to sell their car which fascinated car owners at the event.

CarFirst is a first of its kind used-car online auction and trading platform, with a nationwide network of purchase centers and warehouses. CarFirst was founded in 2016 and has been the recipient of the largest Series A investment in Pakistan from FCG, and the largest Series B investment from OLX Group. CarFirst aims to revolutionize the way cars are traded in Pakistan by offering comprehensive solutions for all things related to cars, such as evaluation, certification, financing, insurance, live auctions, and many more. We aim to keep adding value across the customer’s journey, improving efficiency and transparency at every milestone of the car trading process.