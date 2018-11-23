Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani on Thursday said that Pakistan Citizen Portal – a web-based complaint system for general public –received 101,171 complaints in 24 days, out of which 16,770 had been resolved.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that about 23,078 complaints were about municipal services including cleanliness, street lights, parking, encroachments and water connections, while 9,500 were related to power sector, out of which 6,603 were resolved.

More or less 6,000 complaints were related to land and revenue department, while 1,994 out of 6,129, complaints about law and order, police, prisons and anti-narcotics department were resolved.

The PCP is a complete grievance redressal system connected with all government departments and working under the supervision of the Prime Minister Office.

The Advisor told media that 84,400 complaints were being resolved by relevant departments. He said that about 4,215 complaints were received daily and 5,500 persons so far had given feedback that they were satisfied with the service given to them through the portal

He said that the app was downloaded 454,994 times; 425,000 people downloaded the same in Pakistan while 28,000 times it was downloaded outside Pakistan.

As many as 1,873 departments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 1,805 of Punjab, 314 of Sindh and 226 of Balochistan were registered with the citizen portal, he said, adding that the portal was working at the Chief Secretary level in Sindh and Balochistan and the provinces had agreed to take it down to the level of provincial and local departments.

Durrani said that about 21,000 citizens gave suggestions on the portal about policies, procedures and regulations. He said that initially, 3,700 departments were registered with the portal but the number increased to 4,965.

Talking about mechanism of the portal, he said that as complaints were received, these were referred to the relevant departments which had to resolve them in the given timeframe. He said 4,827 complaints were received from overseas Pakistanis.

Around 12,613 complaints were about the education system and related to fees of private schools, he said.