Share:

Lahore (PR) A ceremony was held to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore and Ca’ Foscari University of Venice. The MOU was signed with special focus on Departments of Food Sciences & Nutation and Applied Linguistics in order to initiate student and faculty exchange programme between these two institutions.

The MOU ensures collaborative research programmes in the domains of Applied Linguistics and Food sciences. This collaboration also bears great cultural and educational opportunities and interests for both institutions.

Students and faculty of Kinnaird College took care of the general hospitality and orientation of the guests. Guests were introducedand entertained with different customs, cultures and regional languages of Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Rukhasan David presented shields and momentous to guests.