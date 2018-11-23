Share:

MOHSIN ALI - Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has said that although Pakistan lost the first Test, they are still capable enough to beat Kiwis in the next two Tests to win the series.

Talking to The Nation, Latif said that Black Caps played poor cricket in the first innings in Abu Dhabi Test, but they recovered well in the second innings to outclass Pakistan. “The behaviour of pitch was highly odd and if people remember the third One-Day International played at the same venue and the heavy rain made it impossible to continue the last ODI, I can feel that the rain water was beneath the pitch and it didn’t dry up till the third day. The pitch played decisive role.

“New Zealand did quite well. Wicketkeeper BJ Watling played really well and his 112-run partnership with Henry Nicholls was the turning point of the match. I am surprised that Pakistani openers did fantastic job on the third day and scored 37 runs without being separated in 8 overs. They used fast bowlers, which, I feel, was wrong strategy. Ajaz Patel bowled exceptionally well and single-handedly turned the match into New Zealand favour,” he added.

He said Pakistan had 10 wickets intact and only 139 runs to chase down. “Pakistani batmen made huge blunders. When a team is chasing down small targets, then pressure is on batting side. It seems like all the batsmen were looking in a hurry to go back to the pavilion. Haris Sohail got out on a full toss while Sarfraz’ shot selection was highly poor. Only Asad Shafiq played well in the Test match.

“I fail to understand when a seasoned campaigner like Azhar Ali was at the crease, why he took unnecessary pressure and failed to rotate strike. The match was firmly in the grasp of Pakistan and I think Pakistan snatched defeat from the jaws of victory,” he added.

He said Asad Shafiq had a good partnership with Azhar and soon after Asad was sent packing, the match was in New Zealand plate. “Hassan Ali, Bilal Asif and Yasir Shah all played silly shots. When a set batsman like Azhar Ali was at the crease, there was no need of playing rash strokes. I must give credit to Kane Williamson, who kept his cool and composure and despite being out of the match for a long period of time, he never gave up, that is the approach which required in pressure situations. It is true that Ajaz Patel bowled really well and Sodhi also used his brain, but I must say, it was more to do with childish shot selection, then their exceptional bowling.”

He said Pakistan need to give priority to Test players, who must not try to play on T20 format, which is disturbing Pakistan team. “Now both remaining Tests are highly vital. I was expecting Pakistan to inflict a whitewash on the Kiwis, but after losing the first Test, now Dubai Test has taken centre stage. It is a highly important series as far as Pakistan team’s next destination is concerned. Now the green caps have to travel to South Africa and winning mentality means a lot in helping the players against such a mighty side,” he added.

“And soon after South Africa series, I can see there would be very limited time left before the World Cup, so Pakistan team, coaches and team management need to be very careful. I hope the green caps will bounce back well and outclass Kiwis in next two Tests,” Latif concluded.