ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday showed keen interest in greater collaboration with Malaysia in its high-tech industry, learn from its experiences in fighting corruption and ways to achieve economic success, as their leaders discussed trade imbalance and agreed on holding regular talks to strengthen bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Muhammad who met at the Perdana Square, Prime Minister Office, Putrajaya after a round of bilateral discussions in a statement made to the press expressed satisfaction over their talks that covered a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interests.

Imran said he was particularly keen to meet Dr Mahathir to learn from his experiences in building up his country’s economy, the way he turned it around and raised its GDP.

He said both their governments got a mandate from their people to fight corruption and said Pakistan would like to learn from Malaysia’s experiences and accomplishments.

He said Pakistan would also like to learn from Malaysia how it coped with its debt crisis and how to optimally exploit its untapped tourism potential. Mahathir said his country would also take up Pakistan’s desire for a dialogue partner in the ASEAN Forum.

Mahathir recalled the traditional friendship between Pakistan and Malaysia and said they discussed ways to further boost their bilateral ties in all areas. He said Imran Khan was the first world leader to have visited Malaysia since he took his office. He said they talked about ties in finance, investment, tourism, halal food industry.

Mahathir said he has also accepted an invitation to visit Pakistan and attend the March 23rd Pakistan Day parade.

Imran was on a two-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Dr Mahathir.

A joint statement issued here from the Foreign Office said both leaders held fruitful and in-depth discussions, in a warm and cordial atmosphere.

Both the leaders welcomed continued efforts to intensify cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan and underpinned their shared desire to strengthen bilateral economic ties. They also agreed to expand trade and investment, create favourable conditions for commerce and business in both countries, particularly in palm oil, agri products, food retail, halal products, automotive parts, energy, science and technology and telecommunication. While the sole electric provider company in Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional Berhad was also open to business opportunities with Pakistan including in renewable energy.

The two leaders welcomed the establishment of Bilateral Consultation between the senior officials of both Ministries of Foreign Affairs to intensify engagements between both sides.

The first Bilateral Consultation in this regard will be held in Islamabad next year. Mahathir reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to assist Pakistan in addressing its energy shortfall in view of the Inter-Governmental Agreement on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) between Malaysia and Pakistan signed in November 2017. Imran welcomed Malaysia’s cooperation in LNG and other energy sectors including hydroelectric and renewable resources.

Recognising Malaysia’s success in the high-tech industry hub in the northern state of Penang, Pakistan highlighted its intention to explore greater collaboration between high-tech industries in Malaysia and Pakistan.

Malaysia invited Pakistani companies to invest in Malaysia in both manufacturing and services sectors where the companies were able to leverage Malaysia’s strategic location in expanding their investments into ASEAN and the Asia Pacific regions.

Pakistan invited potential Malaysian companies to explore the possibility of investing in Special Economic Zones to take advantage of Pakistan’s strategic location at the crossroads of Central, South and West Asia. Malaysia also took note of the massive counter terrorism efforts that Pakistan has successfully undertaken in an effort to eliminate terrorism, the joint statement said.

Referring to the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) signed on November 8, 2007 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Pakistan recognised the importance of regular discussions to strengthen the trade relationship in key sectors and addressing bilateral trade imbalance.

Imran Khan and Tun Dr Mahathir Muhammad welcomed continuing efforts to further enhance bilateral economic relations and underscored importance of these efforts in advancing cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan.

They look forward to a possible MPCEPA Joint Committee Meeting in the near future with the intention to enhance further economic partnership.

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and said that they looked forward to the 13th Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) which will be convened in 2019 in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia invited Pakistan to participate in the upcoming Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) in 2019. Pakistan also welcomed Malaysia’s participation in the upcoming Defence Expo IDEAS- 2018.

In this regard, Imran welcomed Malaysia’s cooperation in LNG and other energy sectors including hydroelectric and renewable resources.

The two leaders agreed on the need to enhance educational ties between Malaysia and Pakistan and agreed that close cooperation on education and training are critical elements of the next phase of the relationship.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of the tourism industry and youth exchanges in promoting greater people-to-people contacts, sustainable socio-economic growth, and in fostering mutual understanding between the two countries. The two sides also reaffirmed the MoU on the Recruitment of Pakistani Workers signed in Islamabad on October 20, 2003. Mahathir conveyed Malaysia’s readiness to share its experience and expertise in the halal industry. Both leaders agreed to share information and best practices in this endeavour, while noting the momentum building up worldwide for better quality products and services as consumers gain confidence in the halal process. The two leaders agreed to increase their collaborative efforts to uphold the true values of Islam in international fora while strengthening the solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

They reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate more closely on issues affecting the Muslim world including taking joint efforts in underscoring Muslim sensitivities in attacking Muslim holy personalities and religious belief. Both stressed that terrorism cannot be associated with any religion or belief.

Imran Khan and Dr Mahathir also exchanged views on the situation in Palestine and Rakhine State, Myanmar involving Rohingya Muslims.

On the Palestinian issue, both countries agreed to contribute positively in other forums, especially in the OIC Committee of Six on Palestine, of which Malaysia and Pakistan are members.

Imran Khan briefed Tun Mahathir on the grave human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and in this regard referred to the Reports of UNOHCHR, Amnesty International, International People’s Tribunal and All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group, UK. He also discussed the role of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir to highlight the issue, the statement said. He congratulated Dr Mahathir Muhammad on his electoral victory and commended the smooth and peaceful transition of power from the previous government.

Dr Mahathir Muhammad also congratulated Imran Khan on his recent election as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan and wished Pakistan greater progress in its national development under the new government. Both leaders acknowledged the long history of close cooperation between both countries since Malaysia’s independence.

The Malaysian side recalled the contribution by Justice Abdul Hameed of Pakistan, member of the Reid Commission, in the drafting of the Malaysian Constitution. Both Leaders reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the partnership which meets the interests of both countries. In setting the tone and future direction of bilateral relations between the two countries, both leaders stressed the importance of exchanges of visits at all levels, with a view to further expand the depth of bilateral relations.

Imran Khan expressed deep appreciation and sincere gratitude to Dr Mahathir Muhammad and the people of Malaysia for their warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their stay in Malaysia.

Later the leaders witnessed the signing of the Partial Visa Abolishment Agreement (PVAA) to reinforce the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship by broadening contact at the officials level between the two countries.