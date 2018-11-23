Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Fashion week is the brainchild of Team Riwayat which is headed up by a team of directors from Pakistan and the United Kingdom. The 14th edition of the fashion week is taking place at Hilton Hotel Park Lane in the heart of London’s prestigious Mayfair on 24th and 25th November.

The event has been co-founded by Adnan Ansari, who also serves as the creative director along with Chris East, also the executive director of the event.

Speaking about the show, Ansari said, “We are excited to be showcasing our best line up of designers yet, and proud to be representing Pakistan in London, raising awareness of our homegrown talent and providing international access to Pakistan’s leading fashion designers as well as giving a platform to emerging talent.” Some of the prominent designers who will showcase their collection are Aisha Imran, Ayesha Ibrahim, Bushra Wahid, Dareaab Creation – Sonia Mahajan, Fatima Salamat, jewellery designer Hamna Amir , Komal Nasir, Shirin Hassan and Moazzam Abbasi

PFW 14 has more International designers this time like Rubina Kapoor Singh and Osa by Rachna from India and Jordanian jewellery designer Lynyer by Leen. Famous Pakistani Actor Omer Shahzad will also be a part of the show.

Nabila the famous stylist from Pakistan will style the models for the ramp show and the show will feature Pakistani Top Models Fouzia Aman, Zara Abid & Eshal Fayyaz alongside British Models. The headline designers for PFW 14 are Fahad Hussayn, Saadia Mirza and making his debut in London is Hussain Rehar