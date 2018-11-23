Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully migrated to the next generation Passenger Services System (PSS) that will help the airline upgrade its technology to meet global benchmarks.

This was informed by Chief Executive Officer of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation in Islamabad on Friday about the progress report on issues of the airlines.

He said the new system will also help the airline to streamline its operations, augment service offerings, reduce costs by half at least and most importantly improve its passenger experience.