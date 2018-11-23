Share:

KARACHI - Eight-member delegation of Pink Ribbon Pakistan headed by Omer Aftab called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor’s House here on Thursday.

The delegation spelled out the aim and objectives of the organisation with special reference to establishment of Pink Ribbon Pakistan Karachi Chapter. The governor said Karachi is a big city and we need to develop a breast cancer treatment facility here as well to reach out more people and make them aware of the risk factors, causes, early detection and treatment.

The governor appreciated the efforts of Pink Ribbon Pakistan and assured them of all possible assistance and help in their struggle to educate the society on this important issue and provide healthcare facilities to the sufferers.

“Unfortunately, due to low female literacy, cultural beliefs, taboos, myths and misconceptions, early detection and treatment becomes an obstacles”, the governor observed.