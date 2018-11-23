Share:

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department will sign MoU with University of Health Sciences (UHS) and affiliated medical institutions for increasing seats to overcome shortage of anesthetics at DHQ/THQ hospitals. The decision was taken at a meeting held here Thursday with Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in the chair. Secretary P&SH Muhammad Khan Ranjah, Vice Chancellor UHS Prof Javed Akram and other officials of the department attended the meeting. Expressing concerns over shortage of anaesthetists at DHQ/THQ hospitals, the minister said that no surgery could be performed without presence of anaesthetist. She said that decision has already been taken for giving a lucrative package to anaesthetists. She suggested increasing seats for anaesthetists in degree program. As a short term plan, she suggested introducing diploma courses. She said that a batch of 33 anaesthetists would complete training next month. “We have to give recognition to anaesthetists they deserve.”