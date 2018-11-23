Share:

I would show my opinion on plastic products. The use of plastic products has increased dramatically in recent years. Many companies have joined the industry and many other types of plastic have been manufactured. Companies see plastics as simpler as and cheaper than other materials Plastic become the cause of death .Discourage the plastic product is really important.

We produce and use plastic objects with wild use. We carry our market races in plastic bags. At home we eat plastic utensils. Instead of sludge cans for drinking water consumption, we use plastic coolers. We also store our spices and other consumer goods in plastic containers and bowls. We drink bottled water every day, we use mobile plastic bags, the students bring plastic boxes to school and the chips we buy are packed in plastic packaging. In today’s world, plastic has become a soul mate.

Now a day the trend is oven. We use plastic bowls in oven. A hot thing in plastic is so dangerous for human lives. Improper disposal of plastic product is harmful for water bodies. The scattered plastics are also harmful to the animals because they eat them and die.

I appeal to the persons and authorities concerned to consider the problem and to ban plastic bags in the city. The need of the hour should replace the plastic with environmentally friendly materials. We all need to join our hands to overcome this threat and preserve our beautiful surroundings. We must stop using plastic completely.

GHULAM AYESHA,

Lahore, November 4.