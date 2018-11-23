Share:

ISLAMABAD - While fulfilling its promise of running 10 trains in the first 100 days, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate four more trains today (Friday).

These trains are the Sindh Express (Karachi to Sukkur), Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Express (Karachi to Mirpur Khas), Faislabad Express and Rehman Baba Express (Peshawar to Karachi), said a press statement issued here.

The Sindh Express will cover the stations like Karachi Cantt, Landhi, Hyderabad, Tandu Adam, Shadadpur, Nawab Shah, Khairpur and Sukkur. Its ticket for economy class is Rs470 while Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai will cover Karachi City, Landhi, Dhabeji, Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas. Its fare will be Rs190. On the other hand, the Faisalabad Express has been stretched to Multan and now its route includes Multan, Khanewal, Shorkot and Faisalabad. Its economy class fare till Multan will be Rs260.