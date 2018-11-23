Share:

KARACHI - The Bank of Khyber has signed a contract with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) which will manage the bank’s services for a period of five years under the deal.

Under the agreement, PTCL will manage and maintain active & passive network operations on behalf of the bank at more than 170 branches countrywide, as well as support the bank in meeting the current and future customer demands.

PTCL will also be managing the bank’s overall point to point and point to multi point connectivity, along with dual media connectivity. The partnership agreement was signed by Adil Rashid, the chief business services officer at PTCL, and Azfar Ali, the chief information technology officer at Bank of Khyber.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Jameel, the CEO & MD of The Bank of Khyber, said, “This agreement meets the strategic long-term plans of the bank in increasing operational efficiency. To optimize our costs for better network management we have entrusted PTCL for their support to maintain our network. This will allow us to maximize our focus on business development, improve the quality of our services and provide value added quality services to our customers.”

On the occasion, Dr Daniel Ritz, the president & CEO of PTCL, said, “Managed services have become a standard practice globally for operators and banks. I am happy that PTCL will manage the network operations of the bank, which will help reduce the operational expenditure, enable them to focus more on providing innovative solutions to their customers.”

With more than 15,000 service professionals working across Pakistan, PTCL is the leader in managed services and has the scale required to meet the needs of top businesses countrywide.