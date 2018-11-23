Share:

Islamabad - The Federal government has asked the provinces to depute their representatives in the re-organized Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) so as to give them more active role in decision making in the matter related to the issuance of petroleum license/lease.

The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkha and Balochistan have already deputed their provincial Directors in the DGPC while the nomination from Punjab is still awaited, said a letter sent by Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayaud Din to the chief secretaries of Punjab and Sindh.

According to Clause 1.3.6 (policy objectives) of Petroleum Policy 2012, “To enable a more proactive management of resources through establishment of a reorganised Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) comprising a federal and provincial representative with federal director as ex-officio Director General and providing the necessary control and procedures to enhance the effective management of Pakistan’s petroleum reserves” said the letter.

“So far the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have nominated their directors which joined DGPC in March 2015 and February 2017 respectively. However the Punjab and Sindh are yet to post their directors, said the letter.

Regarding the payment of salaries to provincial directors, the official said that according to the Petroleum Policy 2012 provincial directors and CFO shall draw their pay from a separate fund to be established at DGPC. However later, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its meeting held in November 2017 while approving certain amendments in the Petroleum Policy amended that salaries for the provincial directors along with allied staff to be posted in the DGPC will be paid by the respective provincial governments.

“To ensure regular involvement of the provincial representatives in decision making pertaining to petroleum licenses, the provincial government of Punjab and Sindh are requested to depute well qualified professional possessing the requisite qualification and experience in the relevant field,” said the letter.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries KP and Balochistan, the secretary petroleum asked the provincial government of KP and Balochistan to make payments to their respective directors from the time of CCI decision. The payment of arrears prior to the CCI decision will be processed after receiving the comments of the Law and Justice and Finance divisions.

Giving details about the issue, the source said that Article 172(3) of the Constitution inserted in the Constitution of Pakistan through Constitution (18th Amendment) Act 2010, defines the ownership of provinces and federal government in mineral oil and natural gas. According the petroleum policy, “Subject to the existing commitments and obligations, mineral oil and natural gas within the provinces or the territorial waters adjacent thereto shall vest jointly and equally in that province and federal government.”

In pursuance of Article 172(3) the Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved Petroleum Policy 2012 formulated by Ministry of Petroleum. The said policy calls for reorganization of Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC).

The source said that the incumbent Secretary Petroleum is paying special attention to the Operationalization of Re-Organized DGPC, which was mostly dormant in the previous government. Both KP and Balochistan have appointed their provincial directors during the PML-N government. Although these directors were sitting in DGPC but they don’t had any offices and were not getting their salaries.After coming into power the PTI government has allotted offices to the KP and Balochistan directors and also reserved offices for the provincial Director of Sindh and Punjab.