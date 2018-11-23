Share:

Rawalpindi - An exhibition of traditional calligraphy by famous calligraphist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Thursday that marked the holy month of Rabi ul Awal. The exhibition was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan flanked by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed. The exhibition comprises of fifty calligraphic artifacts/paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, wood work, copper and other precious stones. Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan addressing at the inaugural ceremony said that calligraphy is a tradition of Islamic values and Azeem Iqbal presented the era of the Holy Prophet in his master pieces. He said it was a unique art to use similar things which were used to write the Holy Quran. Earlier in his welcome remarks, Waqar Ahmed, Director, RAC shed light on the history and importance of calligraphic art with special reference to the work of Azeem Iqbal. He said Azeem Iqbal gained a respectable position in a very short period of time.

Azeem’s calligraphies are decorated with floral and geometrical patterns in the oriental tradition. The technique of collage is used in the broader sense to complete a crafty art panel. Since the advent of Islam, its holy book, the Quran, was written on different mediums. Calligraphists of that era used many writing styles to transcribe the manuscript of the holy book. Since then, this particular art has associated itself with spirituality and is the most popular form of design arts in the Muslim world.