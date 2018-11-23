Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has transferred 59 officers of general cadre.

Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan issued orders on Thursday after approval from Chairman Governing Body and Minister Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan. Director Social Security Sargodha Muhammad Ahmed Hashmi has been transferred and posted at Directorate of Social Security (West). Director PESSI Head Office, Officer on Special Duty Muhammad Aslam Khan has been transferred and posted as Director SS Sargodha. Similarly, Director DSS, Shahdra Muhammad Hanif Rana has been posted as Director Legal PESSI Head Office. Sh Sajjad Hussain Director Legal Head Office has been transferred and posted as Director SS Multan. Muhammad Muzaffar Mohsin Director DSS Gujrat is transferred and posted as Director DSS Shahdra. Another Director Ch Sarfraz Ahmed from Multan Directorate has been transferred and posted as Director Social Security Muzaffargarh.

Four Deputy Directors have been transferred as well. Ali Ahmed Ch Deputy Director (General Cadre)/Officer on Special Duty has been transferred and posted as DSS Gujrat to hold the charge of the post of Director till further orders. Muhammad Yousaf Deputy Director PESSI Sub-Office Okara Directorate of Social Security Sahiwal has been transferred and posted as DD (Admn) DSS Rahim Yar Khan. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Director Rahim Yar Khan.

Sumbal Ikram Deputy Director Admin Directorate of Social Security Lahore (South) is transferred and posted as Director (Admn), Directorate of Social Security Sheikhupura, holding the additional charge of Director Sheikhupura during ex-Pakistan leave period of Malik Zafar Iqbal Awan. Inam Ullah Asad Deputy Director (General Cadre)/Acting Director Inspection PESSI Head Office has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Admn Sahiwal against a vacant post at his own request. Similarly, PESSI Authorities transferred and posted throughout Punjab 25 Social Security Officers, three office superintendents and 21 Assistant Social Security Officers from their present places of posting.