Lahore (PR) Samsung, the global leader in technology and electronics, has bundled its amazing Galaxy A7 with a free 10,000 mAh battery pack with the purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy A7.

This amazing promotion also gives purchasers 10 free food vouchers and this bundle promo is valid for a limited time at all Samsung Hero Shops. For consumers who wish to trade up their old phones Samsung offers a ‘Trade Up’ option whereby by paying the price difference between purchasing a new A7 and their old phone they can further avail a PKR 5000 discount and a free 10,000 mAh along with 10 food vouchers. Both these offers are available at Samsung Hero Shops.

The Galaxy A7 2018 is one of Samsung’s first phones to come with a triple camera setup on its back.The triple camera (24MP-8MP-5MP) is aligned vertically on the top left rear corner and includes a 24MP main sensor with f/1.7 which improves the quality of the image by combining four pixels in one in low light conditions. The second lens provides depth to the image whilethe third lens is an 8MP ultra-wide sensor ideal forcapturing photos with 120 degrees field of view. Furthermore there is 128 GB of internal storage and an innovative side fingerprint scanner.

The president of Samsung Pakistan, Mr. Y.J. Kim stated that: “The Galaxy A series has always been our showcase for premium technology and industry-defining innovation.The phone is designed for a level of performance, power and intelligence that today’s power users want and need.” He further stated that: “Samsung Pakistan is overjoyed at bringing this power-packed device and its’ promotional offers to its loyal consumer base in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A7 device promises a whole new world of information and entertainment while multi-tasking, with powerful global connectivity, for consumers aspiring to excel in today’s highly competitive and fast-paced world. “