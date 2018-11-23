Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reserving its judgment on a suo motu case regarding last year’s Faizabad sit-in staged by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), the Supreme Court Thursday observed that every force in the country was subservient to the Constitution.

“And whoever not subservient to the Constitution and defies it, I will go ahead and say it is a traitor in view of Article 5 and Article 6 of the Constitution,” observed Justice Qazi Faez Isa, member of the two-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam.

The two-judge bench was hearing the suo motu case regarding Faizabad sit-in held last year.

Justice Isa also lamented that the sovereignty of Parliament was continuously been undermined every time. He also questioned if the country’s future will be determined by Parliament or insidious forces.

The two-judge bench also intensely expressed displeasure on Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan for leaving the court on prime minister’s call summoning him to attend the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

“What the AGP has to do with the economy? AGP himself requested for hearing the matter after tea break. Is this case a joke for AGP? Why should we not issue contempt notice to AGP?” Justice Isa lambasted when the bench was informed by Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Sohail Mehmood that the AGP was not present.

The bench was informed that AGP was present in the court but prime minister had called him desiring his presence in ECC meeting.

“If the prime minister called him, he could have declined saying the case had been fixed for hearing. Did the prime minister seek adjournment of the case? Whether the prime minister is above the law? Whether AGP Khan is the servant of prime minister or the State,” asked Justice Isa adding that “If the AGP is not interested in Pakistan then this court should be informed,” remarked Justice Isa, adding that this court will make observations against him as the dates for hearing were given on his request. “Don’t know why state functionaries become servants of people in power,” Justice Isa remarked.

During the hearing, DAG informed the bench that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has submitted its fresh reply while the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) submitted its reply in a seal envelope.

The bench questioned what is secret in the mandate that the reply was submitted in sealed envelope.

When Justice Isa asked whether the Secretary Defence is present, Justice Alam sarcastically remarked he is also attending the meeting of ECC.

Justice Isa observed that everyone is the servant of state including the attorney general, the judges and the ISI.

Hafiz S.A. Rehman, counsel for PEMRA, informed the bench that report had been submitted and some channels were shut down but regional offices had been directed to dispose of the complaints after taking appropriate action.

Justice Isa questioned that the issue was what PEMRA had done so far and what the PEMRA did against the cable operators, who shut down the channels.

Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig, who was also present, conceded before the bench that no action had been taken against the cable operators.

“We are now living in a controlled media state. If freedom of speech and expression cannot be ensured then repeal Article 19 but do not make a mockery of Pakistan. Are we becoming the state of liars and no one is even embarrassed to say such things? Channels were shut from morning till evening but PEMRA did know nothing,” observed Justice Isa.

“The channels that praise you (government) can go on air but those which criticise will be shut down. Is this freedom of speech,” Justice Isa told PEMRA. “Chairman you should be proud of yourself. It is another feather in your cap,” Justice Isa told PEMRA’s chairman.

The bench further observed that the report of PEMRA, regarding shutting down of channels, was completely an eye-wash. A loud and clear message has been given to media that not to go for complaint because instead of relief the complainant will be persecuted, remarked Justice Isa, further questioning the forces behind the shutting down of channels.

He said the bench was informed that a letter had been written to a private TV channel asking the management to substantiate its complaint regarding shutting down of the channel in some areas.

Justice Isa further observed that every force was subservient to Constitution and whoever defied was a traitor in terms of Articles 5 and 6. He further remarked that Pakistan was not obtained by war but by perfect constitutional brains of Quaid-e-Azam, Liaquat Ali Khan and others.

Justice Isa also told the secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that Commission was acting more like a counsel of political party concerned and changing stances.

AGP Khan, after his arrival to court stated, that there was no specific provision for penal consequences on a party not submitting source of party’s fund adding that Parliament had erred in the legislation.

“Don’t say Parliament has erred. Parliament is clear. We are continuously undermining the sovereignty of Parliament each and every time,” responded Justice Isa.

The bench also asked for the view of the ECP on the matter of not disclosing party’s source of fund but Secretary ECP could not satisfy the bench.

Justice Isa grilled the ECP Secretary and said that the commission conducted the election but it had no view on the matter.

“This law, the Election Act, is made by the people of Pakistan through their chosen representative,” remarked Justice Isa, adding that tomorrow a party says destroy Pakistan and ECP shows no concern. “Should noble people leave the country? Everybody here is so helpless, so scare,” said Justice Isa.

AGP informed the bench that under Section 217 of the Election Act 2017, the election symbol of TLP can be cancelled, adding the party will not be able to contest the election without the symbol.

Justice Isa questioned the AGP regarding TLP’s registration in the name of a Dubai-based person.

The AGP explained that National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) was for Pakistanis living abroad while a person holding a NICOP may not be necessarily a dual national.

Justice Isa asked whether a NICOP should be questioned about his nationality. The AGP responded that he should have been questioned. He further informed the bench that peaceful protest was everyone’s right but action can be taken in case of threats to state.

Later the bench directed the AGP to submit his written reply on the ISI’s reply regarding its mandate and reserved the judgment on the case.