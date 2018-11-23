Share:

OKARA/KASUR/SADIQABAD - Okara Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan said during an address to a Seerat Conference at District Public School and College (Girls Section), Renala Khurd that the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the holy Prophet (SAWW) was the foundation of religion Islam. The Seerat Conference was organised on special advice of Sahiwal Division Commissioner Arif Anwar Baloch. The students who recited Na'ats were distributed prizes.

Later, the DC attended a Milad ceremony at Okara District Jail which was arranged by Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan Baghela, and was attended by Cadet College Principal Prof Attaur Rehman, Commander Shamim Akhtar, and Markazi Anjumane Tajran President Haji Ch Saleem Sadiq.

In Kasur, Eid-e-Milad was celebrated with reverence. Different religious organisations took out processions, and held ceremonies to pay rich tributes to the Holy Prophet (SAWW). The speakers advised the participants to follow Quran and Sunnah.

In Sadiqabad, a rally was organised by Sunni Tehreek in connection with 12th Rabiul Awal. The rally started from Govt Boys Degree College, and ended at Milad Chowk. A large number of people participated in the rally.