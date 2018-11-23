Share:

LAHORE – The first semi-final of the Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament will be contested between Ghari Shahu Gymkhana and Golden Star Cricket Club today (Friday) at LCCA ground. The second semifinal will be played between Mughalpura Gymkhana and Young Lucky Star Club tomorrow (Saturday). Both the semifinals will be played in colour kits, which will be provided to all the semifinalists by the tournament organizing committee. An important meeting was also held under the chair of Chairman Wasif Zaman regarding conducting the semifinals in a befitting manner. He said: “The 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup Club Cricket Tournament is a first step towards promotion of club cricket and we will continue holding such fruitful activities for Lahore region’s clubs.”